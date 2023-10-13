Mass bomb threats made against schools and kindergartens in Lithuania

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Karolina Gudžiūnienė
Lithuanian police announced that education establishments have been receiving mass bomb threats on Friday morning.
Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions