Man burns LGBT flag near Seimas

The man claimed to reporters that „Lithuania’s enemies were advancing laws in parliament“ that would legalise same-sex partnership as their goal is low population and birth-rate numbers.
Although parliament decided not to vote on the draft law on Thursday, yet the man said it could not be trusted.
The police were informed at around 10:26 a.m. about the burning of a rainbow flag near parliament.
As reported, this is not the first time that Šimaitis sets an LGBT flag on fire. He had already done so near parliament on 8 June during an LGBT parade. Later in June, he also burned books about homosexual individuals.