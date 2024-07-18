2024.07.18 15:08

Man burns LGBT flag near Seimas

 
It was rumoured that the Lithuanian Parliament might consider a bill on civil unions on Thursday, which would regulate relations between cohabiting couples, including same-sex partners. However, a vote on the bill was not included in the agenda of the last sitting of the spring session. Nevertheless, Raimondas Šimaitis, a self-proclaimed activist who opposes same-sex partnership, held a protest together with several like-minded people and burned an LGBT flag.

The man claimed to reporters that „Lithuania’s enemies were advancing laws in parliament“ that would legalise same-sex partnership as their goal is low population and birth-rate numbers.

Although parliament decided not to vote on the draft law on Thursday, yet the man said it could not be trusted.

The police were informed at around 10:26 a.m. about the burning of a rainbow flag near parliament.

As reported, this is not the first time that Šimaitis sets an LGBT flag on fire. He had already done so near parliament on 8 June during an LGBT parade. Later in June, he also burned books about homosexual individuals.

