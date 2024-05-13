LVŽS will not endorse Nausėda in runoff voting

Former MP Karbauskis told ELTA that his party would not back Nausėda in runoff voting.

„The outcome of the second round seems to be clear already. If there was intrigue, of course, we would express our endorsement, but not to Šimonytė. Now there is no intrigue. Had Vėgėlė advanced to the second round, there would have been intrigue,“ said Karbauskis.

„Šimonytė’s ceiling is here, in the first round. This is where elections end,“ he added.