LVŽS ready to work with Skvernelis’ party despite betrayal – Karbauskis

Skvernelis left the LVŽS back in 2021 and founded a new party in 2022.
"This is his (Skvernelis – ELTA) pragmatic approach, he does not like the Farmers and Greens because there has been a conflict. We call him a traitor. And we call that party the party of traitors. We have the right to say that," Karbauskis told Žinių radijas on Friday.
"I say it loud and clear – we will work for Lithuania. (&) We have limited our ambition, we are certainly not putting it first above all," he said.
Skvernelis earlier said his party was mulling talks on a future coalition with Ignas Vėgėlė, who stood for election in a joint list with the LVŽS, rather than Karbauskis. The latter recalled that Vėgėlė is not a LVŽS member.
Former colleagues Karbauskis and Skvernelis have been drawing red lines for working together during the election campaign and afterwards.
The LVŽS leader had stated he would only be in a coalition with the Democrats For Lithuania if the ex-prime minister had no role in the Government. For his part, Skvernelis had said he would like to avoid a coalition with the LVŽS since its leader would hinder the cooperation. Karbauskis did not stand for election to the Seimas this year.
The Democrats For Lithuania secured eight seats in the next Parliament and the LVŽS won six in the first round of the parliamentary elections held on Sunday, according to preliminary data from the election watchdog.