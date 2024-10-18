LVŽS ready to work with Skvernelis’ party despite betrayal – Karbauskis

Former colleagues Karbauskis and Skvernelis have been drawing red lines for working together during the election campaign and afterwards.

The LVŽS leader had stated he would only be in a coalition with the Democrats For Lithuania if the ex-prime minister had no role in the Government. For his part, Skvernelis had said he would like to avoid a coalition with the LVŽS since its leader would hinder the cooperation. Karbauskis did not stand for election to the Seimas this year.