LVŽS leader relieved about crossing 7% threshold in elections

The LVŽS crossed the election threshold set for a joint list, winning six seats (7.02%), according to preliminary data from the election watchdog.

"Speaking of our result, it was particularly interesting, because I should probably be the happiest of all here that we have managed to reach that 7%," Karbauskis told a post-election press conference organised by ELTA on Monday.

The politician said his party hopes to have at least 12 seats in the next Seimas as its candidates made it through to the runoff vote in ten single-member constituencies.

"The political group will not be very large this time. But it will be there," Karbauskis stated.