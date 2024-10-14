LVŽS leader relieved about crossing 7% threshold in elections

The LVŽS crossed the election threshold set for a joint list, winning six seats (7.02%), according to preliminary data from the election watchdog.
"Speaking of our result, it was particularly interesting, because I should probably be the happiest of all here that we have managed to reach that 7%," Karbauskis told a post-election press conference organised by ELTA on Monday.
The politician said his party hopes to have at least 12 seats in the next Seimas as its candidates made it through to the runoff vote in ten single-member constituencies.
"The political group will not be very large this time. But it will be there," Karbauskis stated.
The LVŽS leader also said it is difficult to say if the party would have made it to the Seimas without the team of former presidential candidate Ignas Vėgėlė.
The politician stressed the joint list was a strategic decision he had taken as party leader, and he would have assumed personal responsibility for failure.
Karbauskis ruled out coalition talks with the Nemunas Dawn party after the election campaign where its leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis "was burning bridges with everyone".
"Apparently, he did this deliberately to attract the voters’ attention. He succeeded in doing that, but the bridges were burnt," Karbauskis said.
He also predicted that the ruling majority will manage without the Liberal Movement if all other parties made the effort to win seats in the second round due 27 October.