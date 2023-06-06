2023 m. birželio 06 d. 11:32

LVŽS and LSDP promise to support snap election

 
On Tuesday, the Lithuanian Parliament will decide whether to hold a snap election amid the municipal expenses scandal. However, views of political parties diverge on the issue.

Chair of the Freedom Party’s political group in the Seimas, Vytautas Mitalas, says the party will vote against early elections. It is one of three coalition parties and has 11 seats.

“The Freedom Party will not support the idea of early elections to the Seimas. Our political group reached a unanimous agreement this morning and we believe that the proposal is not fully sincere and would not solve problems that caused all of this mess,” said Mitalas.

He doubts that the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the major coalition party, truly believes it can garner enough votes to call a new election.

Meanwhile, leader of the Liberal Movement Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen said her party, which has 12 MPs, would not support new elections either.

