LVŽS and LSDP promise to support snap election

Chair of the Freedom Party’s political group in the Seimas, Vytautas Mitalas, says the party will vote against early elections. It is one of three coalition parties and has 11 seats.

“The Freedom Party will not support the idea of early elections to the Seimas. Our political group reached a unanimous agreement this morning and we believe that the proposal is not fully sincere and would not solve problems that caused all of this mess,” said Mitalas.

He doubts that the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the major coalition party, truly believes it can garner enough votes to call a new election.