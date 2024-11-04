Luomanas elected acting mayor of Panevėžys

In a vote on Monday, Luomanas’ bid was backed by 20 members of the council, with three opposing it.
The 76-year-old politician was fielded to the city council by a political committee called For a Renewed Panevėžys.
The former mayor of Panevėžys City, Rytis Mykolas Račkauskas, had his mandate revoked by the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) almost two weeks ago, after he was found guilty of abusing his office. He was banned from civil service for three years.
Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen on Monday submitted a proposal to hold an early mayoral election in Panevėžys on 16 March 2025, the same day when Jonava is set to elect its new mayor. The Seimas will take the final decision on the election date.
The Electoral Code lays down that a mayor’s mandate is terminated before the expiry of the term of office once a conviction takes effect. The cancellation of a mayor’s mandate provides grounds for calling early elections.