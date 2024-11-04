Luomanas elected acting mayor of Panevėžys

In a vote on Monday, Luomanas’ bid was backed by 20 members of the council, with three opposing it.

The 76-year-old politician was fielded to the city council by a political committee called For a Renewed Panevėžys.

The former mayor of Panevėžys City, Rytis Mykolas Račkauskas, had his mandate revoked by the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) almost two weeks ago, after he was found guilty of abusing his office. He was banned from civil service for three years.