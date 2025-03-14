LSDP tops public opinion polls, Homeland Union is second

The poll was commissioned by the news website Delfi and carried out by the public opinion and market research company Spinter tyrimai on 17-27 February 2025.
Respondents were asked which party they would vote for if elections were to take place in the nearest future. In February, 12.3% of them named the LSDP (+1.4% compared with January).
The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) was second with 11% (+0.4% per month).
The Nemunas Dawn party, led by MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, ranked third with 8.9% (+0.2%).
In February, 8.7% of respondents said they would vote for Democrats For Lithuania (+0.5%), placing it fourth on the list.
Fifth was the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) with 6.8% (+0.7%).
6.5% said they would vote for the Liberal Movement (-1.4%).
3% would choose the Freedom Party (+0.2%).
11% of respondents named other parties (+1.6% compared with January), but each of them polled below 2%.
In addition, 19.8% were either undecided or did not answer the question (-0.9% compared with January).
12% said they would not vote at all (+0.5%).
1,015 adults aged from 18 to 75 were polled over the phone and on the internet. The margin of error is 3.1%.