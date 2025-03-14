2025.03.14 16:53

LSDP tops public opinion polls, Homeland Union is second

 
LSDP tops public opinion polls, Homeland Union is second
LSDP tops public opinion polls, Homeland Union is second
PHOTO: ELTA / Orestas Gurevičius

The latest public opinion poll shows that the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) is still at the top, while the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD) is second with a narrow gap.

The poll was commissioned by the news website Delfi and carried out by the public opinion and market research company Spinter tyrimai on 17-27 February 2025.

Respondents were asked which party they would vote for if elections were to take place in the nearest future. In February, 12.3% of them named the LSDP (+1.4% compared with January).

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) was second with 11% (+0.4% per month).

The Nemunas Dawn party, led by MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, ranked third with 8.9% (+0.2%).

In February, 8.7% of respondents said they would vote for Democrats For Lithuania (+0.5%), placing it fourth on the list.

Fifth was the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) with 6.8% (+0.7%).

6.5% said they would vote for the Liberal Movement (-1.4%).

3% would choose the Freedom Party (+0.2%).

11% of respondents named other parties (+1.6% compared with January), but each of them polled below 2%.

In addition, 19.8% were either undecided or did not answer the question (-0.9% compared with January).

12% said they would not vote at all (+0.5%).

1,015 adults aged from 18 to 75 were polled over the phone and on the internet. The margin of error is 3.1%.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions