LSDP, LVŽS and Democrats to form coalition – Blinkevičiūtė

Blinkevičiūtė met with LVŽS leader Ramūnas Karbauskis on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to the media she revealed that meetings with Karbauskis and Saulius Skvernelis, chairman of Democrats For Lithuania, had taken place before elections, too.

"We had indeed discussed that in case of success, having won voter trust and mandate, our parties would be the ones to form the centre-left coalition. That is what has happened," Blinkevičiūtė told reporters.

She said another meeting between the three party leaders would be held but was not sure when.

Whereas Karbauskis said that one more meeting was unnecessary before the second round of elections to the Seimas on 27 October.