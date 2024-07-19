LSDP leader criticises minister over claims that health insurance fees may rise

MEP Blinkevičiūtė told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday that if the Government had to take action already if it assumed that something had to be done concerning this issue.
She stated that reforms in the healthcare sector lacked financial backing and thus Dulkys should step down as minister.
The LSDP leader also stressed that healthcare services for people who need them the most must be affordable and available.
Last week, Dulkys mentioned in an interview to ELTA that the next Government would have to tackle the issue of raising compulsory health insurance fees despite the need of funding for defence. He thinks this should be done in the first half of the next Government’s term of office, i.e. in 2024-2026.
Every registered resident of Lithuania pays compulsory health insurance regardless of whether they use state-funded or private medical services. In 2024, the fee stands at EUR 64.5 per month.