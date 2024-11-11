LSDP coalition with Nemunas Dawn was a mistake – Nausėda

Moreover, the president vows not to appoint ministerial candidates nominated by the Nemunas Dawn. According to Nausėda, he told Social Democratic leaders that the Nemunas Dawn should not even put forward its members as ministerial candidates because he would not appoint them. Instead, the party may nominate "technocratic candidates".

Despite criticism, including from foreign partners, after parliamentary elections in October the LSDP has created a coalition not only with Democrats For Lithuania but also with the Nemunas Dawn.

"I tried to explain what problems this coalition might face. I think a mistake was made and in coming weeks the coalition will have to keep proving that it was not a mistake," Nausėda told reporters Monday.

"I am not sure what self-respecting people would like to associate themselves with the other party’s leader. If there are such, we will discuss," said Nausėda.

In addition, the president pointed out that there might be some hurdles for the implementation of the coalition agreement when forming the Government. He said this would be nothing personal but in his belief it was a mistake to form the coalition with the Nemunas Dawn.

Furthermore, Nausėda noted the overwhelmingly negative foreign reaction of the Nemunas Dawn being in power. He does not rule out that this might affect relations with foreign partners.