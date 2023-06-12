2023 m. birželio 12 d. 17:21

Lithuanians would like to see Nausėda, Grybauskaitė as next president

 
Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda continues to top presidential ratings as over a quarter of Lithuanians would like to see him taking office for the second term, a poll conducted by Baltijos Tyrimai in May shows.

The pollster interviewed personally 1,009 respondents (aged 18 and older) on 12-29 May. They were asked to say their favourite candidates to take up the job of the president, with no list of names given to them in advance.

The respondents mentioned as many as 50 politicians and public figures.

Among those polled, 26.9% said they would like to see Nausėda as president for another five-year term. Former president Dalia Grybauskaitė was favoured by 8.1% of the respondents though the two-time president had repeatedly said she would not be running.

Third comes lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, with 7.2% of support, followed by ex-prime minister Saulius Skvernelis (7.1%), SocDem leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė (5.5%) and incumbent Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė (5.1%).

