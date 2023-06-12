Lithuanians would like to see Nausėda, Grybauskaitė as next president

The pollster interviewed personally 1,009 respondents (aged 18 and older) on 12-29 May. They were asked to say their favourite candidates to take up the job of the president, with no list of names given to them in advance.

The respondents mentioned as many as 50 politicians and public figures.

Among those polled, 26.9% said they would like to see Nausėda as president for another five-year term. Former president Dalia Grybauskaitė was favoured by 8.1% of the respondents though the two-time president had repeatedly said she would not be running.