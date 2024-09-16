2024.09.16 18:02

Lithuanians travelling to Central Europe are advised to exercise caution over floods

 
PHOTO: Kacper Pempel | Reuters / Scanpix

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Lithuanians travelling to Central Europe to exercise caution over floods caused by torrential rains.

The recommendations apply to people travelling to or already present in Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania or Slovakia.

Lithuanians are advised to follow the latest information on local media, not to visit forests or parks, where trees may fall.

People are also suggested to have a fully charged mobile phone and in emergencies call the emergency number 112, as well as to fill in a traveller’s registration form on the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry’s website in case consular assistance is needed.

