Lithuanians travelling to Central Europe are advised to exercise caution over floods

The recommendations apply to people travelling to or already present in Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania or Slovakia.
Lithuanians are advised to follow the latest information on local media, not to visit forests or parks, where trees may fall.
People are also suggested to have a fully charged mobile phone and in emergencies call the emergency number 112, as well as to fill in a traveller’s registration form on the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry’s website in case consular assistance is needed.