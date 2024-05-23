2024.05.23 17:21

Lithuanian woman held in Belarus over spying allegations

 
A Lithuanian citizen has been arrested in Belarus on accusations of spying, the Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva reports. Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) says it is familiar with the situation and is providing consular assistance.

According to Nasha Niva, the detained Lithuanian woman is Elena Romanauskienė. Her court hearing is scheduled for 3 June.

„The woman is accused of ’agency activity’. She faces three to seven years in prison,“ the report reads.

The MFA’s spokeswoman Paulina Levickytė told ELTA the ministry is in contact with the woman.

„The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the situation and we are providing consular assistance. We have no reason to believe that the allegations are well-founded,“ she said and reiterated the MFA’s recommendation not to travel to Belarus.

