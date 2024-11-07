Lithuanian politicians hope German coalition collapse will not affect brigade deployment

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė does not expect the developments in Germany to have adverse effects.
"Commitments are too great for the election cycle to change that. Especially as to my knowledge the strongest alternative political force in the opposition is the Christian Democrat Union, which is our sister party in Germany and truly supports the deployment of the brigade," Šimonytė said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.
Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas also told journalists on Thursday that the situation in Germany should not have an impact. He notes that bilateral international agreements have been concluded and the matter is at the point of no return.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis supported the defence minister’s opinion, expressing his belief that Germany will honour its commitments.
The foreign minister emphasised that stable Germany is a crucial factor for Lithuania, Ukraine and the EU in general, but it remains to be seen when new elections might be held.
However, leader of Democrats For Lithuania, Saulius Skvernelis, believes that issues may arise.
"This will be a challenge. Are those commitments indeed strong? One would like to believe so. But what Government will be formed in case of distrust in Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz’s Government? (...) This is indeed a great challenge," said Skvernelis.
On Wednesday, the ruling coalition in Germany collapsed after Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who represents the liberal FDP party.
Lithuania and Germany signed the agreement concerning the rights of German troops and civilians that are part of the brigade deployed in Lithuania. The agreement was inked by Minister of National Defence Lauryanas Kasčiūnas and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.
Germany committed to send a brigade-sized unit to Lithuania in 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine.