Lithuanian Navy ships begin NATO operation in Baltic Sea

"Participation in the NATO Operation Baltic Sentry underlines the commitment of our country to ensure security not just nationally but also regionally. Our contribution is a clear signal that as a member of NATO Lithuania is making every effort to protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea," says Commander Lithuanian Navy RDML Giedrius Premeneckas.
Operation Baltic Sentry encompasses actions of NATO’s multi-domain capabilities on land, in the air and sea to ensure prevention, quick reaction and critical infrastructure security in the Baltic Sea region. Lithuanian Navy vessels will conduct Baltic Sentry patrolling and monitoring tasks, maintain close cooperation with capabilities of the other NATO Allies and operate modern technology to detect and prevent potential threats on timely basis. The Unmanned Underwater Vehicle asset aboard the MCM ship will assist with Baltic seafloor monitoring.
"We welcome the quick NATO’s response to the threats to critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Operation Baltic Sentry is a sign of Alliance solidarity and unity and a proof that NATO responds to any type of attacks, including incidents in the Baltic Sea. We are not at war, but we are not at peace either. As the enemy showcases a clear expression of aggression, we must maintain constant vigilance and review national and international law," said Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė.
Operation Baltic Sentry also demonstrates NATO solidarity, readiness for rapid response to threats and coordinated action to strengthen regional security. The Lithuanian Navy works shoulder to shoulder with other Allies to ensure that the Baltic Sea infrastructure is protected against potential threats and destabilising actions.