Lithuanian Navy ships begin NATO operation in Baltic Sea

"We welcome the quick NATO’s response to the threats to critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Operation Baltic Sentry is a sign of Alliance solidarity and unity and a proof that NATO responds to any type of attacks, including incidents in the Baltic Sea. We are not at war, but we are not at peace either. As the enemy showcases a clear expression of aggression, we must maintain constant vigilance and review national and international law," said Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė.