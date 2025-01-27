Lithuanian ministers call for more measures after another cable was damaged in Baltic Sea

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys stated on social platform X that Lithuania takes these reports very seriously.
"Too many accidents in such a short period of time to continue to profess the theory of accidents. Navigation rules in the Baltic Sea need to be reviewed, especially when it comes to the use of anchors. The shadow fleet is not just a problem for sanctions circumvention. It’s a larger issue that puts our environment and critical infrastructure at risk," he stressed.
The minister stated that the situation needs quick solutions, and substantial discussions would take place at the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council.
Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė commented about the incident as well.
"Early Sunday morning Ventspils-Gotland optical cable was damaged. Third serious incident related to multiple power and data cables in the Baltic Sea within 2 months. Occasions getting more n more frequent over the last 2 years. Does it matter if this is ’accidental’? The cost is just the same. Baltic Sentry is a good start. We’ll have to move further though with security, legislative and political measures," she noted in a post on social platform X.
As reported, last year, the EstLink-2 power interconnection between Finland and Estonia was damaged in the Baltic Sea. Russia-linked Eagle S tanker is suspected of cutting the cable by dragging its anchor.
A similar incident happened in November, when communication cables between Finland and Germany, as well as between Lithuania and Sweden were severed. It is suspected that Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3 did so deliberately by dragging its anchor.
In response, NATO launched operation Baltic Sentry to increase critical infrastructure security against sabotage.
In 2023, another Chinese vessel damaged the Balticconnector gas pipeline linking Estonia and Finland.