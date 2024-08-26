2024.08.26 17:22

Lithuanian military receives EUR 11mn worth Bolide missiles

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Lithuanian military receives EUR 11mn worth Bolide missiles
Lithuanian military receives EUR 11mn worth Bolide missiles
PHOTO: Edvinas Česnulis | KAM

The Lithuanian Armed Forces has received a batch of Bolide-type missiles valued at EUR 11 million intended for its RBS-70 short-range man-portable missile air defence system, the Ministry of National Defence reports.

The new delivery is set to improve air defence efficiency, according to the ministry.

The Defence Materiel Agency signed a contract with the Swedish company SAAB Dynamics AB to acquire Bolide-type missiles back in the autumn of 2022.

The ministry earlier said that RBS-70 system was selected due to uncomplicated maintenance, mobility and resilience to electromagnetic jamming.

Over 45% of the national defence budget, which stands at nearly EUR 1 billion, is earmarked to upgrade the Lithuanian military in 2024.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions