Lithuanian military receives EUR 11mn worth Bolide missiles

The new delivery is set to improve air defence efficiency, according to the ministry.
The Defence Materiel Agency signed a contract with the Swedish company SAAB Dynamics AB to acquire Bolide-type missiles back in the autumn of 2022.
The ministry earlier said that RBS-70 system was selected due to uncomplicated maintenance, mobility and resilience to electromagnetic jamming.
Over 45% of the national defence budget, which stands at nearly EUR 1 billion, is earmarked to upgrade the Lithuanian military in 2024.