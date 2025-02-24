Lithuanian leaders congratulated CDU chair on victory in German Bundestag’s election

"Congratulations to Friedrich Merz on winning the election! We look forward to further strengthening the strong partnership between Lithuania and Germany, advancing our friendship, security, and economy. Wishing you success and prosperity in leading your country," President Gitanas Nausėda stated on social platform X.

"Congratulations to Friedrich Merz with the election victory! I look forward to further enhancing bonds of friendship and cooperation between Lithuania and Germany. I’m confident that especially fruitful Lithuanian-German partnership in defence and security, based on mutual commitments and shared values, will continue to thrive, strengthening both our countries and European security," Paluckas stated on social platform X.