Lithuanian leaders congratulated CDU chair on victory in German Bundestag’s election

"Congratulations to Friedrich Merz on winning the election! We look forward to further strengthening the strong partnership between Lithuania and Germany, advancing our friendship, security, and economy. Wishing you success and prosperity in leading your country," President Gitanas Nausėda stated on social platform X.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas emphasised continued defence cooperation between Lithuania and Germany.
"Congratulations to Friedrich Merz with the election victory! I look forward to further enhancing bonds of friendship and cooperation between Lithuania and Germany. I’m confident that especially fruitful Lithuanian-German partnership in defence and security, based on mutual commitments and shared values, will continue to thrive, strengthening both our countries and European security," Paluckas stated on social platform X.
On Sunday, the CDU/CSU block won the Bundestag election with 28.5% of votes. Alternative for Germany (AfD) finished second with 20.8%, recording its best result to date.
Social Democrats (SPD) secured 16.4% of votes, its worst result in a federal election. While the Greens finished with 11.6% and the Left Party with 8.8%.