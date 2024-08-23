2024.08.23 14:17

Lithuanian, Latvian presidents to mark 35th anniversary of Baltic Way

 
President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs on Friday will meet in Pasvalys, northern Lithuania, to mark the 35th anniversary of the Baltic Way.

At the bilateral meeting the heads of state will also discuss regional security, assistance to Ukraine, joint infrastructure projects and the strengthening of bilateral ties.

The Baltic Way was a protest campaign organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, a non-aggression treaty between the Nazi Germany and the USSR, which divided other countries as „spheres of influence“. On 23 August 1989, millions of Lithuanians, Latvians and Estonians formed a human chain spanning nearly 700 kilometres.

