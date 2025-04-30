Lithuanian history book release in Russia tool of hostility, says FM

Reports circulate on social media that a historical monograph about Lithuania was published in Russia some time ago, claiming that the Baltic States are falsifying historical facts and that Lithuanians are actually Slavs.
"I was briefed about that. This is a series of books, because there is another one about Ukraine. It is a tool for hostile activities against neighbouring countries. Questioning statehood, history, values, symbols, and also justifying Russian imperialism and aggression against neighbours. We have seen this before and we are seeing it now. This is yet another example of that," Budrys told reporters before the Cabinet sitting on Wednesday.
The book also argues that just two percent of the population in Vilnius Region speak Lithuanian. In addition, much attention is paid to an alleged rise of fascism in Lithuania at the beginning of the 20th century.
The timing for publication of the propaganda book is not a coincidence either, the minister added.
It is said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov wrote a word to readers in the book.
One of the co-authors is Giedrius Grabauskas, chair of the Socialist People’s Front, according to the social media reports.