Lithuanian history book release in Russia tool of hostility, says FM

Reports circulate on social media that a historical monograph about Lithuania was published in Russia some time ago, claiming that the Baltic States are falsifying historical facts and that Lithuanians are actually Slavs.

"I was briefed about that. This is a series of books, because there is another one about Ukraine. It is a tool for hostile activities against neighbouring countries. Questioning statehood, history, values, symbols, and also justifying Russian imperialism and aggression against neighbours. We have seen this before and we are seeing it now. This is yet another example of that," Budrys told reporters before the Cabinet sitting on Wednesday.