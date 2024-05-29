2024.05.29 17:14

Lithuanian, German, French and Dutch soldiers trained in Exercise Grand Quadriga 2024

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Andrius Ufartas

Exercise Grand Quadriga 2024 was held on Wednesday in Pabradė. The Lithuanian Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf trained together with the German 12th Tank Brigade, the 37th Panzergrenadier Brigade, the 13th Light Infantry Brigade of the Netherlands and the Franco-German Brigade.

The exercise took place at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Švenčionys district. It focused on redeployment of two divisions from the central European region to the eastern flank. More than 3,000 German troops with 200 pieces of military equipment were deployed to Lithuania for nearly a month.

Three exercise elements were displayed for the media and visitors’ day: clearing of a minefield, management of a field hospital and cleaning of vehicles and personnel.

The training exercise included main battle tanks Leopard 2, Puma infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000 and a Tiger attack helicopter.

