Lithuanian, German, French and Dutch soldiers trained in Exercise Grand Quadriga 2024

The exercise took place at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Švenčionys district. It focused on redeployment of two divisions from the central European region to the eastern flank. More than 3,000 German troops with 200 pieces of military equipment were deployed to Lithuania for nearly a month.
Three exercise elements were displayed for the media and visitors’ day: clearing of a minefield, management of a field hospital and cleaning of vehicles and personnel.
The training exercise included main battle tanks Leopard 2, Puma infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000 and a Tiger attack helicopter.