2024.10.21 14:15

Lithuanian FM calls to examine Russian interference in Moldovan elections

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Moldova
Moldova
PHOTO: FrimuFilms | Shutterstock

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis calls to examine Russian interference in Moldovan presidential elections and the referendum on membership in the European Union (EU). On Monday, President of Moldova Maia Sandu stated that the country has faced the Kremlin’s unprecedented election meddling.

"It is greatly concerning what President Sandu said about Russia’s meddling in these elections. [Influence] through certain individuals that are closer to Russia, vote buying, interference in elections, disinformation campaign. These instances must be investigated to determine how this affected elections, how many people’s opinion was swayed in an unlawful manner in this election campaign," Landsbergis told journalists in parliament.

The foreign minister stressed that if Moldovans choose the European direction, then the EU would continue working with Moldova.

Moldova continues the tally in the referendum on EU membership. With more than 98% of the ballots counted, the race was neck and neck with 50.03% of the votes in favour and 49.97% of the votes against.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions