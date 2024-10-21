Lithuanian FM calls to examine Russian interference in Moldovan elections

"It is greatly concerning what President Sandu said about Russia’s meddling in these elections. [Influence] through certain individuals that are closer to Russia, vote buying, interference in elections, disinformation campaign. These instances must be investigated to determine how this affected elections, how many people’s opinion was swayed in an unlawful manner in this election campaign," Landsbergis told journalists in parliament.
The foreign minister stressed that if Moldovans choose the European direction, then the EU would continue working with Moldova.
Moldova continues the tally in the referendum on EU membership. With more than 98% of the ballots counted, the race was neck and neck with 50.03% of the votes in favour and 49.97% of the votes against.