Lithuanian firm Tersis exhibits in Moscow logistics fair – media

The company said it was not doing business with the aggressor country and took part in the event to meet clients from other countries.

“We do not work with Russia and we do not want to work with it. However, we had clients from China, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and we met there (&) The organiser of the exhibition, Mr Agalarov, is from Azerbaijan which supplies gas to Europe,” the company said in a comment.

According to Delfi, the exhibition for logistics and transport services was held in Moscow on 19-21 March. It is presented as the largest fair in Russia and this year attracted almost 600 exhibitors.