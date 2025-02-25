Lithuanian defmin urges using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

The minister noted that EUR 300 billion of Russian assets has been frozen, but the West feels uncomfortable when it considers using the aggressor’s funds to rebuild the country that was attacked. According to her, Lithuania has prepared an analysis on how the money could be invested in rebuilding Ukraine and as leverage in peace talks.

The minister emphasised that funds are needed both for providing aid to Ukraine and for boosting Europe’s defence capabilities. She says using the frozen assets is no longer a legal matter but an issue of political will, and this has to be part of peace talks and a security safeguard.