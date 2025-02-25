Lithuanian defmin urges using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

The minister noted that EUR 300 billion of Russian assets has been frozen, but the West feels uncomfortable when it considers using the aggressor’s funds to rebuild the country that was attacked. According to her, Lithuania has prepared an analysis on how the money could be invested in rebuilding Ukraine and as leverage in peace talks.
The minister emphasised that funds are needed both for providing aid to Ukraine and for boosting Europe’s defence capabilities. She says using the frozen assets is no longer a legal matter but an issue of political will, and this has to be part of peace talks and a security safeguard.
Moreover, the minister highlighted the necessity to continue investing in Ukraine by „buying from Ukraine for Ukraine“. She said bilateral cooperation had to be enhanced by implementing joint projects and stressed that Ukraine’s industry has great potential to play an important role in the global defence industry. The minister described the rate of development of Ukraine’s defence industry as unprecedented and the growth of its manufacturing capabilities as rapid and broad.
The Yalta European Strategy (YES) is an annual international conference taking place in Ukraine since 2024. It attracts more than 350 participants from over 50 countries, including political leaders, business, media and civil society representatives and experts.