Lithuanian defmin met with Zelensky

President Zelensky afterwards issued a statement on Facebook.
„I held a meeting with the minister of national defence of Lithuania, where we discussed the development of the defence industry and Ukraine’s priority defence needs. We are grateful to Lithuania for its support since the very first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. We hope that they will continue to stand with us until its end and our victory. It is very important for us,“ the statement reads.
The Ministry of National Defence earlier announced that in August Lithuania would transfer to Ukraine short-range air defence systems and other military equipment and weapons needed on the battlefield.
Lithuania will deliver 14 armoured personnel carriers M113, short-range air defence systems with missiles, drone jamming systems, individual drone jammers, tactical trailers, 20-tonne telescopic loaders, off-road vehicles with spare parts, wheeled loaders, guns, ammunition, smoke munitions, gun accessories and parts.
The ministry stated that, responding to Ukraine’s requests, this year Lithuania has delivered to Ukraine 155 mm ammunition, M577 and M113 armoured personnel carriers, drone jamming equipment, Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle ammunition, RISE-1 long-range smart initiation system, disassembled L-39ZA Albatros aircraft and other aid so far.
Lithuania’s enduring assistance to Ukraine has reached a billion euros to date, while the military assistance this far amounts to over EUR 641 million.