Lithuanian defmin met with President Zelensky in Ukraine

“We discussed our support for Ukraine. (&) I said that my plan is to double the aid already this year from the planned EUR 66 million,” Kasčiūnas told the news agency ELTA.

Interlocutors also addressed Lithuania’s intentions to donate combat drones to Ukraine.

“I presented the idea of the drone programme, by which we would fire up our industry and support Ukraine. This is a message from us on uninterrupted crucial aid to Ukraine,” said the defence minister.

This is Kasčiūnas’ first visit to Ukraine as defence minister.