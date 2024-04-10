Lithuanian defmin met with President Zelensky in Ukraine

 
Minister of National Defence of Lithuania Laurynas Kasčiūnas is paying a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday where he met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We discussed our support for Ukraine. (&) I said that my plan is to double the aid already this year from the planned EUR 66 million,” Kasčiūnas told the news agency ELTA.

Interlocutors also addressed Lithuania’s intentions to donate combat drones to Ukraine.

“I presented the idea of the drone programme, by which we would fire up our industry and support Ukraine. This is a message from us on uninterrupted crucial aid to Ukraine,” said the defence minister.

This is Kasčiūnas’ first visit to Ukraine as defence minister.

Lithuania previously announced that it would purchase around 3,000 Lithuanian drones for EUR 2 million and transfer them to Ukraine.

