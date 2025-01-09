Lithuanian consulate evacuated as wildfires rage in Los Angeles

The building will be temporarily closed and the staff will work remotely, the Consulate said on Facebook on Thursday.
The Consulate also urged local Lithuanians to follow the information and instructions provided by official authorities and to leave the area immediately if an evacuation is announced.
Massive wildfires in the Los Angeles area have claimed at least two lives and left many people seriously injured.
Estimates say that more than 1,000 buildings have already burned there and tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee due to the numerous wildfires that have swept through the US West Coast city.