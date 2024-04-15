Lithuanian commercial air carriers receive green light to fly in US airspace

“From today, the US market is open to all Lithuanian-registered aircraft and all Lithuanian-registered companies,” Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis told a press conference at Vilnius Airport on Monday.

All the Lithuanian air carriers wishing to operate flights in the US will be able to do so directly from the country as of today, the minister explained.

“They will no longer have to register their planes in other countries, whether in Malta, Cyprus or anywhere else,” said Skuodis.