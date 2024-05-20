Lithuanian citizen wounded in Afghanistan shooting is in stable condition

The wounded include citizens of Lithuania, Norway, Spain and Australia. Foreign media reported that the group was shot as they were walking in a bazaar in the city of Bamyan.

„The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received information from the EU delegation in Afghanistan about a wounded citizen of Lithuania. An EU representative spoke to the woman who is in stable condition, her injuries are not life threatening,“ Paulina Levickytė, a representative of Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry, told the news agency ELTA.