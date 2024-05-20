2024.05.20 16:26

Lithuanian citizen wounded in Afghanistan shooting is in stable condition

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Bamyan province
Bamyan province
PHOTO: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA | Sipa / Scanpix

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain confirmed on Friday that three Spanish tourists were killed in a shooting in Afghanistan. Three Afghans were killed in the same incident while four other foreigners were wounded.

The wounded include citizens of Lithuania, Norway, Spain and Australia. Foreign media reported that the group was shot as they were walking in a bazaar in the city of Bamyan.

„The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received information from the EU delegation in Afghanistan about a wounded citizen of Lithuania. An EU representative spoke to the woman who is in stable condition, her injuries are not life threatening,“ Paulina Levickytė, a representative of Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry, told the news agency ELTA.

The Foreign Ministry reiterates that Lithuanians are recommended against all travel to Afghanistan due to the highly unstable security situation and high risk of terrorism.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions