Lithuanian border service to allocate additional personnel during Polish farmers’ protest

VSAT commander, Rustamas Liubajevas, held a media briefing on the matter on Thursday. He said that systematic border checks are not carried out at the Lithuanian-Polish border, but additional personnel would be allocated together with other agencies – the police and the customs – in order to ensure public order and to regulate traffic flow if necessary.

Polish farmers on 1 March intend to start a blockade of the motorway between Budzisko village in Poland and Kalvarija in Lithuania. The protest campaign is expected to last for a week and Polish farmers will check the amount of Ukrainian grain transported to Poland.

Minister of Agriculture Kęstutis Navickas says discussions had lasted for a week with the Polish Ministry of Agriculture, the Lithuanian Chamber of Agriculture and Polish protesters.