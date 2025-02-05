Lithuanian Armed Forces Cyber Defence Command inaugurated

"The security and defence challenges oblige us to take any action needed to deter the forces hostile to Lithuania and our Allies. The threats they pose increasingly diversify, that is why we have to develop our cyber capabilities as well, like we are committed to do at NATO level. We welcome the newly unveiled Cyber Defence Command but we will not halt here. Lithuania will continue investing in cyber security development proactively and systemically," Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė said.