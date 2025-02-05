Lithuanian Armed Forces Cyber Defence Command inaugurated

The new command will strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in cyber domain, plan and execute cyber operations, integrate strategic and operational level communications and IT systems.
"The security and defence challenges oblige us to take any action needed to deter the forces hostile to Lithuania and our Allies. The threats they pose increasingly diversify, that is why we have to develop our cyber capabilities as well, like we are committed to do at NATO level. We welcome the newly unveiled Cyber Defence Command but we will not halt here. Lithuania will continue investing in cyber security development proactively and systemically," Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė said.
The Cyber Defence Command will also ensure close cooperation with the other Allies, command and institutions to have a certain and full integration of CIS (communication and information systems). The new command will operate at the hands of Colonel Vytautas Sriubas.
"Establishment of the Cyber Defence Command has extended the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ capability to a new dimension, subdivisions and efforts incorporated together will make us more responsive to threats posed by the adversary," said Chief of Defence Gen Raimundas Vaikšnoras.
The Cyber Defence Command of the Lithuanian Armed Forces was established in July 2024 when the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania approved the amendment to the law on the principal structure of the Lithuanian Armed Forces. It has been officially operating since 1 January 2025.
The Cyber Defence Command of the Lithuanian Armed Forces incorporates the Command Headquarters, Lithuanian Great Hetman Kristupas Radvila Perkūnas CIS Battalion and the IT Service of the Cyber Defence Command, the restructured former IT Service under the Ministry of National Defence.