Lithuanian and Greek ministers welcome Aegean Airlines to Vilnius

According to Minister Skuodis, the entry of this new carrier into the Lithuanian market will undoubtedly improve connectivity from Lithuania, in addition to helping Lithuania to further expand its flight network in Europe.

“This is the tenth conventional airline to operate at Vilnius Airport. I am delighted that from today onwards Lithuania and Greece will be even better connected, and the two weekly flights to Athens will be a convenient way to connect not only the Greek mainland, but also many of its islands, as well as a good intermediate stop for travelers going to other destinations,” said Skuodis.

Greek Minister Staikouras noted that the inauguration of the first flight connection between Athens and Vilnius, brings the countries and their citizens closer.