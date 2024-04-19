Lithuanian and Greek ministers welcome Aegean Airlines to Vilnius

According to Minister Skuodis, the entry of this new carrier into the Lithuanian market will undoubtedly improve connectivity from Lithuania, in addition to helping Lithuania to further expand its flight network in Europe.
“This is the tenth conventional airline to operate at Vilnius Airport. I am delighted that from today onwards Lithuania and Greece will be even better connected, and the two weekly flights to Athens will be a convenient way to connect not only the Greek mainland, but also many of its islands, as well as a good intermediate stop for travelers going to other destinations,” said Skuodis.
Greek Minister Staikouras noted that the inauguration of the first flight connection between Athens and Vilnius, brings the countries and their citizens closer.
“It has been only one week since we met in Vilnius, on the occasion of the High-Level Dialogue for Ukraine, Business Forum and the 3 Seas Initiative Summit, and today we witness another step towards deepening our bilateral cooperation. We salute this flight that connects the Baltic and Aegean Seas, the countries, the citizens, the cultures,” said Staikouras.
Aegean Airlines will operate flights from Vilnius to Athens on Mondays and Fridays, and from Athens to Vilnius on Sundays and Thursdays with Airbus A320 aircraft.
Aegean Airlines is a Greek carrier, with a total of 180 destinations in 49 countries in 2023.