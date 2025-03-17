Lithuanian ambassador to NATO may become president’s adviser – sources

Last week, the head of state signed a decree recalling Matulionis from the ambassador’s post as of 17 April. He had assumed the ambassadorial position in April 2020.

The National Security Group of the Office of the President currently has two advisers – Marius Česnulevičius and Andrius Varnelis – who joined the president’s team at the end of 2024.

Kęstutis Budrys, former chief national security adviser to the president, became Lithuania’s foreign minister in 2024.

Tomas Godliauskas, former national security adviser, has become deputy minister of national defence.