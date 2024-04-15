Lithuania yet to decide whether to take in asylum seekers or pay money, says deputy min

Member states would still have two more years to decide on the option after legislation takes effect, according to Arnoldas Abramavičius.

The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted stricter rules on migration and asylum in the European Union (EU). The legislation is based on a mandatory solidarity system, which requires all EU countries to share responsibility for processing asylum applications. If an EU member state is unwilling to accept asylum seekers from non-EU countries, it must provide alternative assistance, such as financial contributions to a support fund.

The new migration and asylum pact means Lithuania would need to take in 158 asylum-seekers or pay a sum of around EUR 3 million each year.