Lithuania would be ready to send instructors to Ukraine as part of French-led coalition – formin

„We could send instructors back to Ukraine – the instructors who had been there before. (&) Lithuania is ready to join a French-led coalition, for example, to train troops in Ukraine,“ Landsbergis told France’s LCI TV station.
The foreign minister also said he sees potential for Paris leadership on rotational air defence in the Baltics.
„We believe that the French could really take a leading position by deploying air defence elements in the Baltic States and then convincing other allies to manage rotations there,“ he said.