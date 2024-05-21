2024.05.21 17:54

Lithuania would be ready to send instructors to Ukraine as part of French-led coalition – formin

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
PHOTO: ELTA / Andrius Ufartas

Lithuania will be ready to send military instructors to Ukraine if France takes the lead of a coalition of like-minded countries, says Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

„We could send instructors back to Ukraine – the instructors who had been there before. (&) Lithuania is ready to join a French-led coalition, for example, to train troops in Ukraine,“ Landsbergis told France’s LCI TV station.

The foreign minister also said he sees potential for Paris leadership on rotational air defence in the Baltics.

„We believe that the French could really take a leading position by deploying air defence elements in the Baltic States and then convincing other allies to manage rotations there,“ he said.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions