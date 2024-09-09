Lithuania will support strong allied response – FM on Russian drone crash in Latvia

„Incidents unthinkable 3 years ago are now treated as routine. Nothing should be landing on Ukraine, or Latvia, or anywhere on NATO territory, but this is the new reality our inaction has allowed to emerge. Lithuania will of course be supporting a strong allied response,“ the minister wrote in a post on social network X.
President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs announced on Sunday that a Russian military drone had crashed in the country a day earlier.
Commander of the National Armed Forces of Latvia Lieutenant General Leonīds Kalniņš said that the drone violated the country’s airspace on early Saturday morning and was immediately noticed.
According to the Latvian Armed Forces, the Russian military drone had entered Latvian airspace from Belarus.