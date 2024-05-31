2024.05.31 16:49

Lithuania will send military trainers to Ukraine with its partners if needed – PM

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė says Lithuania would be ready to join like-minded countries and send military trainers to Ukraine if it is needed, Bloomberg reports.

„This is a long-standing exercise where we train Ukrainian soldiers. We had trained them before the invasion. This is a long-standing cooperation between our military forces and Ukrainian military forces. We train them in third countries and in Lithuania. If needed, maybe we would train them also in Ukraine in partnership with countries which would be willing to do so,“ Šimonytė told Bloomberg in an interview while in Singapore.

