Lithuania will promote export market diversification despite 90-day pause on US tariffs

"Lithuania does not change the plan – [we] will promote export market diversification. US President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause postpones just half of the previously announced 20% tariffs," Savickas said in a statement.

President Trump on Wednesday announced a pause on some tariffs but the 10% "baseline" rate and 125% tariffs on China.

According to Savickas, companies does not have time to wait for „political waves to subside over the Atlantic“.

"To put it simply, the 10% rate has in fact taken effect, so the decision does not change our plan. This is a period of uncertainty where we must act and not just sit in the place of an observer," he stressed.