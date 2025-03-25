Lithuania will not recognise occupation of Ukrainian territories – Nausėda

"First, Ukraine will never recognise that these territories no longer belong to her de jure. I think even if the territory is fixed at around the front line, it would not be recognised de jure as Russian. Ukraine would retain the option to strive to recover the territories using diplomatic means later or when the geopolitical situation changes, when the government in the Kremlin changes," the president told public television LRT on Monday.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff recently declared that "there are constitutional issues within Ukraine as to what they can concede to with regard to giving up territory. The Russians are de facto in control of these territories." He wondered whether the world would "acknowledge that those are Russian territories".