Lithuania will have enough financial resources to raise defence spending – PM

"We will not lack financial resources for defence needs. A different question is how to lay down these matters in the budget, how to appropriately ensure debt servicing costs and, eventually, how to repay the debt in a certain longer period," Paluckas told reporters Tuesday.
According to the prime minister, the EIB is ready to lend Lithuania EUR 2-3 billion, which would be invested in infrastructure projects. This, he says, would free up Lithuania’s budget funds to invest directly in what the EIB would not, i.e. in procurement of modern weaponry and in the defence industry.
The head of Government said that other international financial institutions, such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), are also interested in investment in Lithuania.
As reported, the State Defence Council in January decided that Lithuania would spend 5-6% of GDP on defence in 2026-2030, which is needed for establishing and equipping a division sized unit by 2030.
In December 2024, the Government increased the borrowing limit for defence, enabling Lithuania’s defence appropriations to reach 4% of GDP in 2025.