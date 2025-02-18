Lithuania will have enough financial resources to raise defence spending – PM

"We will not lack financial resources for defence needs. A different question is how to lay down these matters in the budget, how to appropriately ensure debt servicing costs and, eventually, how to repay the debt in a certain longer period," Paluckas told reporters Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, the EIB is ready to lend Lithuania EUR 2-3 billion, which would be invested in infrastructure projects. This, he says, would free up Lithuania’s budget funds to invest directly in what the EIB would not, i.e. in procurement of modern weaponry and in the defence industry.