Lithuania to send a team of rescuers to flood-hit Poland

An interinstitutional meeting was held at the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) and a decision was made to offer to Poland a high capacity container pumping station and sandbag filling machines for flood protection. A team of 15-20 rescuers would travel from Lithuania to Poland as well.

Head of the NKVC Vilmantas Vitkauskas noted that based on the latest information the extent of flooding in Poland has not subsided and Wroclaw is expecting worst floods tomorrow.