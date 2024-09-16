Lithuania to send a team of rescuers to flood-hit Poland

An interinstitutional meeting was held at the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) and a decision was made to offer to Poland a high capacity container pumping station and sandbag filling machines for flood protection. A team of 15-20 rescuers would travel from Lithuania to Poland as well.
Head of the NKVC Vilmantas Vitkauskas noted that based on the latest information the extent of flooding in Poland has not subsided and Wroclaw is expecting worst floods tomorrow.
„Therefore, we have activated capabilities, which, if needed, could in the nearest future depart to help colleagues in Poland protect infrastructure facilities, [and] peoples’ homes from rising flood, as well as conduct rescue work,“ he said.
Torrential rain brought by Storm Boris has caused massive floods in Central and Eastern Europe. The affected countries include Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.