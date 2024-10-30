Lithuania to provide one-off payments to newly-arrived Ukrainian refugees

"The number of arrivals has dropped, but dozens of Ukrainians fleeing the horrors of war are coming every week, and they are certainly in need of financial help, above all. That is why we will provide vulnerable war refugees with one-off payments to cover their basic needs," said Eitvydas Bingelis, head of IOM Lithuania.
The benefit will be granted to Ukrainian or third-country nationals arriving in Lithuania from Ukraine for the first time, having crossed the European Union’s external border no earlier than 40 calendar days ago. They should also be registered with the Migration Department over a temporary residence permit.
Nearly 91,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Lithuania since the beginning of the war.