Lithuania to invest EUR 10mn in Ukraine’s long-range weapon development – Nausėda in New York

The president announced that Lithuania would invest EUR 10 million in the development of Ukraine’s long-range weapons and urged other partners to earmark funding, too.
Nausėda stressed that in recent months Russia has been systematically destroying Ukraine’s energy system, thus support for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is crucial as winter approaches. He added that Lithuania is among the biggest supporters of Ukraine’s energy sector and has already allocated over EUR 63 million.
Moreover, Nausėda underscored that it is necessary to continue actively assisting Ukraine with the reconstruction work and reiterated Lithuania’s readiness to participate in various reconstruction projects, especially rebuilding education establishments.
At the meeting, 31 heads of state, including the president of Lithuania, signed a declaration on assistance rebuilding and reconstructing Ukraine.
As reported previously, Nausėda is paying a working visit to the United States, where he is attending the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.