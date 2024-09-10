2024.09.10 15:57

Lithuania to establish medical supply warehouse for EUR 97mn by 2026

 
By 2026 Lithuania plans to establish a medical emergency stockpile facility valued EUR 97 million. According to the Health Emergency Situations Centre (ESSC), medical stockpiles would enable providing assistance to citizens from all EU countries.

Implementation of the RescEU project in Lithuania began on 1 January.

Chancellor of the Ministry of Health Jurgita Grebenkovienė notes that medical supply warehouses are being set up not only in Lithuania but also in the Czech Republic, France, Finland, Portugal, Poland and Romania.

A total of EUR 690 million has been earmarked for that, of which EUR 97 million is allocated to Lithuania.

The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) would coordinate the delivery of assistance to disaster-stricken countries. Whereas the ESSC will coordinate the activities of the RescEU facility in Lithuania. The responsible team will have to ensure that, having received information from the ERCC, aid shipment would be sent to a crisis area within 12 hours.

