Lithuania to become fully self-sufficient in electricity in 2028

„Looking at the direction we are going in, we will reach our full self-sufficiency sooner. Today, it seems to us that 2028 is the year when we will have all our needs met. At the moment [we are generating – ELTA] about 60% and we will get close to 65% at the end of the year,“ the minister told the LRT public radio on Thursday.
The Energy Ministry plans to announce two more calls for homes to install power plants, allocating EUR 25 million to each of them. The total assistance is estimated to stand at around EUR 140 million by the end of 2024, Kreivys said.