Lithuania to acquire more trucks for Armed Forces

The Ministry of National Defence has announced that the contract was supplemented following the agreement signed in 2021 between the Defence Materiel Agency and Daimler Trucks AG together with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Based on the supplemental agreement, more than 170 trucks have been acquired since 2021.
This time, it is planned to spend EUR 47 million for the procurement of vehicles. The additional shipment of trucks capable of carrying 5 tonne payload will be delivered in 2024.
Unimog trucks are used to ensure logistical supply, transport troops, for medical evacuation and for carrying out special operations.