Lithuania should simplify its procedure for nominating EU commissioner, says PM

 
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė believes that Lithuania should consider changing the procedure for nominating its candidate to the European Commission. The next Seimas could take the matter in its hands, she suggests.

„The Lithuanian procedure is very complex. Maybe too complicated. It is not because there is room for one or another link in the chain of command to be stubborn. It is something to think about,“ Šimonytė told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

The prime minister also said she hopes the current procedure to confirm the nomination of Andrius Kubilius will be completed successfully.

„If the Parliament has the will to consider that in the next term, we can bring it up again,“ Šimonytė stated.

In Lithuania, a candidate for a European commissioner is put forward by the Government with the consent of the president and the Seimas.

