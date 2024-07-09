Lithuania should consider buying cluster munitions – president’s adviser

Budrys notes that Lithuania cannot acquire cluster munitions as long as it is a party of the convention.
„If the Seimas approves the denunciation and we are no longer a party to the convention, (&) an opportunity [to procure cluster munitions] will open up. This would be sensible and necessary taking into account that we are not making a symbolic gesture and are not demonstrating a certain posture but are very concretely engaged in planning our defence,“ Budrys told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
The president’s adviser notes that the geopolitical situation has changed significantly thus requiring to withdraw from the convention in question. He added that, taking into account the experience of Ukraine’s war, cluster munitions are effective and feasible financially.
Moreover, if Lithuania does not withdraw from the convention, her allies would not be able to use cluster munitions in the country, too.
On Monday, President Nausėda signed a decree authorising the Seimas to denounce the convention prohibiting the use of cluster munitions. The move is aimed at enhancing Lithuania’s defence capabilities.
Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas had hinted that parliament might consider the matter on 11 July.
Lithuania had ratified the Oslo convention in 2010.