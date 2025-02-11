Lithuania scores 63 points and ranks 32nd in world on Corruption Perceptions Index

Denmark (90 points) once again holds first place, alongside Finland (88 points), Singapore (84 points), and New Zealand (83 points), which also remain at the top.
Estonia scored 76 points this year, ranking 13th (last year – 76 points and 12th place), Latvia scored 59 points and ranks 38th (last year – 60 points and 36th place). Poland scored 53 points, placing 53th (last year – 54 points and 47th place), Belarus received 33 points, ranking 114th (last year – 37 points and 98st place), while Russia scored 22 points, ranking 154st (last year – 26 points and 141th place).
The average score of the European Union is 62 points out of 100.
"These results send a clear message – we have established ourselves amongst the top fifth of the world’s most transparent countries and continue to hold this position. However, expecting a higher score without significant changes would be unrealistic. I hope that the current CPI score will encourage the new Government to take the lead and prioritise corruption prevention, by fostering the environment that supports best practices. A good starting point would be setting clear, measurable success indicators based on primary data, shifting away from anti-corruption progress "on paper" towards real, tangible change," said Ingrida Kalinauskienė, CEO of Transparency International Lithuania.
The Corruption Perceptions Index is one of the world’s most famous anti-corruption indicators, which ranks countries and territories based on how effectively they are able to manage corruption. The score of a country or territory reflects the perceived level of corruption on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 indicates that a country is perceived as highly corrupt, whereas 100 means that it is perceived as very clean. The level of corruption in the public and government sectors is evaluated by various experts and business leaders.
TI Lithuania reminds that Lithuania aims to achieve a CPI score of 74 by 2033, as outlined in the National Corruption Prevention Agenda (2022-2033).
Transparency International notes that Lithuania’s 2024 CPI score was based on nine sources – one less than last year. The following sources were used in determining Lithuania’s CPI 2024: 1. Bertelsmann Foundation Sustainable Governance Indicators; 2. Bertelsmann Foundation Transformation Index; 3. Economist Intelligence Unit Country Risk Service; 4. Freedom House Nations in Transit; 5. Global Insights Business Conditions and Risk Indicators; 6. IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook; 7. The PRS Group International Country Risk Guide; 8. Varieties of Democracy Project (V-Dem); 9. World Justice Project Rule of Law Index.