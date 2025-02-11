Lithuania scores 63 points and ranks 32nd in world on Corruption Perceptions Index

The Corruption Perceptions Index is one of the world’s most famous anti-corruption indicators, which ranks countries and territories based on how effectively they are able to manage corruption. The score of a country or territory reflects the perceived level of corruption on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 indicates that a country is perceived as highly corrupt, whereas 100 means that it is perceived as very clean. The level of corruption in the public and government sectors is evaluated by various experts and business leaders.